Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, May 9

The MLB will feature an 11-games on Monday from early afternoon till late at night with plenty of money-making opportunities as you set your DFS lineup for the main slate.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, May 9th.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($5,400)

Jesus Aguilar ($4,000)

Jorge Soler ($3,800)

The Miami Marlins are tied for the highest run total of the day on Monday, and they will look for revenge against Arizona Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos, who threw 5.2 scoreless innings against them last week. In his start before that, he went just 2 innings and allowed 5 earned runs against the St. Louis Cardinals, and Miami should find some success at the plate Monday night.

Brewers vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Willy Adames ($5,100)

Christian Yelich ($5,000)

Luis Urias ($5,000)

The Milwaukee Brewers offense cooled off a bit over the weekend after exploding in last week’s series with the Cincinnati Reds, scoring 6, 18 and 10 runs in the three-game set. They will go up against Luis Castillo, who has had a strong career but will make his first start of the season, coming off the injured list with a sore shoulder.

Padres vs. Cubs, 9:40 p.m. ET

Manny Machado ($5,700)

Jake Cronenworth ($4,700)

Eric Hosmer ($4,500)

The San Diego Padres have the seventh-best offense in terms of on-base percentage, and they’re getting a good matchup against Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. He has a 5.64 ERA through six starts and allowed 10 runs over his last two starts, spanning 10 innings of work.