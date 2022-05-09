NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Monday, May 9

ESPN and TBS will have night doubleheaders of the four Stanley Cup playoffs games on Monday, May. 9. The Colorado Avalanche will be looking to complete a sweep against the Nashville Predators, while the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars all look to extend their series leads on home ice.

Below is a look at the full slate with game times and a guide on how to watch each of them with updated game and series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL playoff schedule: Monday, May 9

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Rangers -110, Penguins -110

Series odds: Penguins -170, Rangers +150

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Panthers -180, Capitals +150

Series odds: Panthers -135, Capitals +115

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -255, Predators +205

Series odds: Avalanche -20000, Predators +7500

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Flames -155, Stars +130

Series odds: Flames -120, Stars +100