NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Monday, May 9

ESPN and TBS will have night doubleheaders of the four Stanley Cup playoffs games on Monday, May. 9. The Colorado Avalanche will be looking to complete a sweep against the Nashville Predators, while the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars all look to extend their series leads on home ice.
Below is a look at the full slate with game times and a guide on how to watch each of them with updated game and series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
NHL playoff schedule: Monday, May 9
New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Penguins lead 2-1)
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Rangers -110, Penguins -110
Series odds: Penguins -170, Rangers +150
Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (Capitals lead 2-1)
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App
Moneyline odds: Panthers -180, Capitals +150
Series odds: Panthers -135, Capitals +115
Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (Avalanche leads 3-0)
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Avalanche -255, Predators +205
Series odds: Avalanche -20000, Predators +7500
Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars (Stars lead 2-1)
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App
Moneyline odds: Flames -155, Stars +130
Series odds: Flames -120, Stars +100