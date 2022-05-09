How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4 via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jayson Tatum still leads Boston in scoring this postseason. He averages 25.4 points per game, and teammate Jaylen Brown is right behind him with 22.7. Both will need to perform well in Game 4. In Game 3, center Al Horford had a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds. The Celtics went into the fourth quarter down 80-67 and battled back, barely missing out on a buzzer-beater to send the game to OT.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a double-double through eight games in the 2022 postseason. His 29.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game lead Milwaukee, and he also averages 7.2 assists per game. Booby Portis is also averaging a double-double with 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. In Game 3, Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds, while point guard Jrue Holiday added 25 points of his own in the win. The Bucks are looking to set up a close-out opportunity in Game 5.