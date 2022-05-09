How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 4 via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Memphis has listed Ja Morant as doubtful after he suffered a knee injury in Game 3. In the 2022 postseason, Morant leads Memphis in points (27.1), rebounds (8.0), assists (9.8) and steals (2.0) per game. That’s going to be a huge hole to fill for the Grizzlies, although they’ve played well without the star guard for large stretches this season.

Golden State is back to looking scary in the playoffs. The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II for this game, but they have shown faith in their bench and various rotations. Through eight games in the 2022 postseason, Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thomspon are all averaging over 20.0 points per game.