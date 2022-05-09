How to watch Monday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

There will be two NBA playoff games on Monday, May 9th. Both home teams need to take advantage of a friendly environment, as both are looking for the commanding 3-1 lead. Both games will be on TNT.

The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET as the Bucks look to take the commanding 3-1 lead. Game 5 is back in Boston, so Milwaukee definitely wants the momentum before hitting the road.

This game will be followed up by the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the Warriors have the chance to go up 3-1. The story in this series could come down to the health of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who suffered a controversial knee injury in Game 4. He’s listed as doubtful.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.