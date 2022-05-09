Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4 NBA Showdown

Game 4 of the second-round series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will tip off at Fiserv Forum tonight and there’s all kinds of different daily fantasy lineups you could put together from this matchup alone.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Giannis Antetokoumpo ($19,800) - Antetokounmpo should always be an automatic lock for the captain’s spot in your lineup no matter the price and continues to drive that point across this series. His 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight rebounds in Game 3 on Saturday netted a playoff-high 77.5 fantasy points and he has a chance to put up big numbers at home tonight.

Jayson Tatum ($17,100) - Tatum was completely locked up by Wesley Matthews on Saturday, shooting just 4-19 from the field for 10 points. He mediocre performance netted DFS users just 24.25 fantasy points, his lowest output of the year. Great players find ways to bounce back from poor outings and I’d wager on Tatum returning to form tonight.

FLEX Plays

Grant Williams ($5,000) - Williams owns two performances where he’s crossed 30 fantasy points this postseason and has been an integral part for Boston being in this position. His 21 points and five rebounds in Game 2 earned DFS users 33.25 fantasy points and he followed that up with a 25.5 fantasy point output in Game 3. Lock Williams in as a strong value play this evening.

Derrick White ($4,200) - White has been averaging just about 22 minutes a game in this series and has been extremely efficient in that period of time. He put up 14 points and two rebounds on Saturday and could very well be a presence for the Celtics once again. He’ll be a valuable flex play tonight.

Fades

Jaylen Brown ($10,000) - Brown put up a nice 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s loss, earning DFS users exactly 50 fantasy points. He shot exactly 50 percent from two but made just one three in the outing. The Bucks will try to force him outside more and that could affect his offensive production. Fade him.

Bobby Portis ($7,600) - Portis’ numbers have dipped a bit over the last two games of this series as he’s been on the floor for under 30 minutes. He’s generated just under 23 fantasy points in both games and if I were you, I’d fade him once again for Game 4 tonight.

The Outcome

This has the makings of a bounce back for the Celtics as they’ll take out some of the frustrations from Game 3 out on the Bucks tonight. Tatum will not stay down for long and you can expect a huge, 40+ point performance from him tonight.

Final score: Celtics 113, Bucks 104