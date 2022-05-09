NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, May 9

We have two Game 4s in the NBA Monday, with the first game beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET immediately after the first game. Both games feature DFS stars, but might not offer too much in terms of true value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,800

Melton will likely be heavily rostered in many lineups as the Grizz are without All-Star point guard Ja Morant. Outside of Game 2, Melton has scored in double figures twice and found ways to stuff the stat sheet. The backup combo guard is averaging 26.1 fantasy points per game in the first three games of this series. Look out for Melton to be a factor on the boards as well, as he’s averaging 6.3 rebounds per game in this round.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $3,300

Kuminga played well in his first playoff start on Saturday night against the Warriors. He had 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3pt) and two rebounds for 21 fantasy points. The 19-year-old forward should likely start once again tonight against a Memphis squad that will be without Morant tonight. In the first three games of this series, Kuminga is averaging 17.6 fantasy points per game, which is great value at his salary.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,600

The veteran center had an efficient performance on Saturday afternoon against the Celtics in Game 3. Lopez posted a double-double consisting of 13 points (5-10 FG) and 10 rebounds. It was the second time in this series that Lopez had 10 or more rebounds, but the first time he scored in double figures. Milwaukee will need the veteran big man to step up and try to match the performance of Al Horford, who has been impressive for Boston. Lopez is worth taking a flier on at this price point.