Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, May 9

We have two Game 4s in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Bobby Portis over 11.5 points (-110)

Portis has played well through the first three games of this series against Boston, averaging 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The veteran forward gives Milwaukee a threat both on the perimeter and crashing the glass. Portis has scored more than 11.5 points in two out of the first three games in this series and five out of his last eight playoff games this year.

Al Horford double-double (+180)

If you want a plus-money play for tonight’s Game 4, look no further than Horford, who has turned back the clock against the Bucks in this semifinal series. The 35-year-old center is averaging a double-double consisting of 15.0 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

Horford has put up a double-double in every game this series as the Bucks don’t have no answer on the glass for him. Horford also has shot the ball well from three, shooting 40.5 percent and having two games with at least four three-pointers made.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 15.5 points (-110)

With no Ja Morant for Game 4, the Memphis Grizzlies will need a tremendous game from Jackson Jr. if they want to have a chance to tie up the series at 2-2. In Game 3 over the weekend, Jackson Jr. came out firing on all cylinders with 15 points (4-13 FG, 4-8 3pt) and three rebounds.

If he can stay out of foul trouble, then he should be able to get close to 15.5 points. JJJ only went over 15.5 points once, which happened in Game 1 (33 points). In 21 games this season without Morant, Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.