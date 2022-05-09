Best prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks meet in Game 4 with the Bucks holding a 2-1 lead looking to take a commanding 3-1 edge. The Celtics had a nice comeback in Game 3 but missed a shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. This is a massive contest for both teams, but the Celtics need a win more than the Bucks.

Here are some game props ahead of Game 4 we like, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum 35+ points (+330)

Tatum was averaging 28.0 points per game before his dud in Game 3. The forward only managed 10 points on 4-19 shooting, including a 0-6 mark from behind the arc. Expect Tatum to bounce back in this game, which is crucial for Boston. The point total is a bit high, but the potential payoff is enticing.

Al Horford more points than Brook Lopez (-125)

The Celtics big man has won this head-to-head matchup in each of the first three games. Even with the Bucks potentially putting more attention on Horford, look for the center to continue his scoring outburst. On the flip side, Lopez is usually getting his buckets off missed shots and open lanes. Don’t expect him to carry the offense like he did earlier in his career. Horford has the edge here again, as he has had all series.

