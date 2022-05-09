Best prop bets to consider for Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 4

Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors is set to tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The Warriors took a 2-1 series lead on Saturday night after defeating the Grizzlies 142-112 in Game 3. We will take a look at a couple of prop bets to keep an eye out for in Game 4, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole over 2.5 threes (+105)

Poole struggled from three-point range in the regular season against the Grizzlies. However, he’s shot the ball much better through the first three games in the semis. The 22-year-old is shooting 58.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three-point range. Poole has gone over 2.5 made triples in two out of three games, which includes Saturday night where he went 3-for-5. If this prop continues to stay at plus money, you have to keep on hammering it.

Jaren Jackson Jr. to score 20+ points (+240)

If you like Jackson Jr. to go over 15.5 points in tonight’s Game 4, then you should probably consider take his player prop special at 20+ points. JJJ has only scored more than 20 points once in this series, which happened in Game 1 (33 points). However, if they do not have Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are going to need JJJ to step up. In 21 games this season without the All-Star point guard, the young power forward is averaging 18.5 points per game.

