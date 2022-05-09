Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will look to tie up the series tonight in Game 4 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won Game 3 103-101 over the weekend, thanks to another great performance from Antetokounmpo. He had 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. The Bucks are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.

Celtics vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +1

The Bucks held on for a two-point win on Saturday afternoon after being up by 11 points in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee received an outstanding performance from Antetokounmpo, but it also saw Jrue Holiday produce 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. For the Bucks to win this postseason, they need Holiday to be the second scorer with other players pitching in along the way.

Meanwhile, the Celtics were able to keep it close despite Tatum only putting up 10 points on (4-19 FG, 0-6 3pt). Jaylen Brown led Boston with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists, while Al Horford turned back the clock with 22 points and 16 rebounds. If Boston can get a bounce-back performance from Tatum, then it’ll have a shot to win.

Over/Under: Under 212

In the first three games of this second round series, the total points scored were 190, 195, and 204. Defense has been the motto between these two teams and it will likely continue for Game 4. This game will likely stay in the low 100s as both teams look to defend the three-point line.

