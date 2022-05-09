Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 4

The Golden State Warriors hope to maintain their edge against the Memphis Grizzlies when the two teams meet in Game 4 of the second-round series Monday evening. The Warriors are attempting to build a 3-1 lead, while the Grizzlies hope to take homecourt advantage back in this series. Memphis is likely to be without Ja Morant, but the Grizzlies have played well this season in his absence.

The Warriors are 10-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +10

Memphis went 20-5 this season without Morant in the lineup, which is impressive considering his impact on the team. The Warriors have largely been able to contain the Grizzlies’ secondary players, so they could be the exception to the rule. Dillon Brooks comes back from his suspension and should shore things up defensively. Even with their struggles, the Grizzlies should cover the double-digit spread.

Over/Under: Over 223

Games 1 and 3 have gone over this line, while Game 2 went under. Morant’s absence is concerning but the Grizzlies have played well without him so far this season and have practice playing without him. The Warriors are clicking offensively, and Memphis has to match that. Look for the over to hit in Game 4.

