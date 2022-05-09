When will Chris Godwin return from his torn ACL?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL in a Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints. He missed the final three games of the 2021 season and both of the Bucs’ playoff games.

Injury news

Godwin had surgery in early January and is currently going through rehab. He has not put a timetable on his return for the 2022 season, but typical recovery time is at least nine months. Godwin signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Bucs this offseason with $40 million guaranteed.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Barring a quicker recovery than expected, Godwin should be back at some point in the second half of the 2022 season. Before his injury, Godwin had already surpassed his career high in catches (98) for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite missing the final three games Godwin led the Bucs in catches and yards. His 1,103 yards was 15th in the league and he has proven to be Tom Brady’s favorite target. He will likely be a popular choice to draft, sit and stash until his return to the field.