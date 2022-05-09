When will Robert Woods return from ACL injury?

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in November ahead of the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Before suffering the injury, Woods had 45 receptions (69 targets) for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

Injury news

Woods told Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network in February that he anticipates a full recovery by the spring. The veteran wideout should be ready to go when training camp begins in the summer after being traded by the Rams to the Titans.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

If Woods is healthy and ready to go, then he should see a good amount of targets in a run-heavy Titans’ offense. Over the last few seasons, we’ve seen A.J. Brown flourish in the Titans’ offense and have a couple 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.

Woods has only had two 1,000-yard seasons, but it would not be a surprise to him have 60-70 receptions for 900 yards this season. The 30-year-old will likely be a mid-round pick in fantasy football drafts and someone, who you can slot at the WR2 or FLEX spot, depending on your team.