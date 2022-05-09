When will Logan Thomas return from ACL injury?

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas suffered a torn ACL in Week 13 last year against the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas was immediately placed on injured reserve for the second time last season after missing a noticeable amount of time earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

Injury news

Thomas said on a radio interview late last month that he’s in the jogging stage and that the rehab went really well, per Commanders Wire. He also said that he’s shooting for Week 1 to be ready to play.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

If Thomas is ready to go to start the season, he should provide new starting quarterback Carson Wentz a safety valve in the middle of the field. Despite missing multiple games last season, he still had 18 receptions (25 targets) for 196 yards and three touchdowns. When he played a full 16 games in 2020, Thomas produced 72 receptions (109 targets) for 670 yards and six touchdowns. He should be a top-10 tight end in fantasy football this season.