When will Chase Young return from ACL injury?

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL in Week 10 last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before going down with the season-ending knee injury, Young had 26 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Injury news

We don’t have any new information on Young’s recovery, but him getting hurt in November, its a possibility that we see him by time Week 1 starts. The Commanders’ defense will need him as he’s one of their best players by far. As a rookie, Young had 7.5 sacks in 2019 and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he matches that number this season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

With a healthy Chase Young anchoring their defensive line, Washington could be a solid streaming defense throughout this season. Last season, the Commanders were ranked 17th in the NFL in sacks with 38. If they want to be a top-10 fantasy defense that number needs to go up to at least 45 sacks.