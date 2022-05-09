 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

When will Chase Young return from ACL injury?

The young defensive end will look to return to the field this season after suffering a late season knee injury.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL in Week 10 last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before going down with the season-ending knee injury, Young had 26 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Injury news

We don’t have any new information on Young’s recovery, but him getting hurt in November, its a possibility that we see him by time Week 1 starts. The Commanders’ defense will need him as he’s one of their best players by far. As a rookie, Young had 7.5 sacks in 2019 and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he matches that number this season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

With a healthy Chase Young anchoring their defensive line, Washington could be a solid streaming defense throughout this season. Last season, the Commanders were ranked 17th in the NFL in sacks with 38. If they want to be a top-10 fantasy defense that number needs to go up to at least 45 sacks.

More From DraftKings Nation