How to watch Panthers vs. Capitals in Game 4 via live online stream

TBS will host Monday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Florida Panthers came out strong behind a goal from Jonathan Huberdeau and then proceeded to give up six straight to the Capitals for a blowout 6-1 loss Saturday in Game 3. Washington got power play goals from T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin.

John Carlson and Marcus Johansson also had a goal and an assist each. The Capitals will look to take the Panthers to the brink of elimination Monday but they are +150 underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Panthers are -180 betting favorites.

Panthers vs. Capitals (Capitals lead series 2-1)

Date: Monday, May 9

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.