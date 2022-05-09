How to watch Rangers vs. Penguins in Game 4 via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Game 3 was a back-and-forth battle that did not lack for excitement. The Penguins got a huge first period from Evan Rodrigues (two goals, assist) to storm out to a 4-1 lead and run off Rangers starting goalie Igor Shesterkin. New York rallied to tie the game at 4-4 with three goals in the second. Then Danton Heinen happened.



Danton Heinen squeaks the bouncing puck through the five hole of Georgiev to give Pittsburgh the lead in the third!#LetsGoPens 5 - 4 #NYR

(Game 3, Series Tied 1-1) pic.twitter.com/HYxhfWnQCq — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) May 8, 2022

The Penguins added a couple of empty net goals to make the score 7-4 in a game much closer than that. It’s a betting pick’em in Game 4 with DraftKings Sportsbook having both teams at -110.

Rangers vs. Penguins (Penguins lead series 2-1)

Date: Monday, May 9

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.