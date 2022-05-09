How to watch Avalanche vs. Predators in Game 4 via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

Despite a spirited effort from the Predators in Game 3, they once again found out that you can’t bring a knife to a gunfight. Colorado had four power-play goals and broke open a 3-3 game with four unanswered goals to cruise to a 7-3 win and a commanding 3-0 series lead. Nashville came to play Saturday and Roman Josi had “Smashville” rocking with a goal to tie the game at 3-3. Then Gabe Landeskog struck again.

Gabriel Landeskog takes Kadri's wonderful back pass and beats Ingram top-shelf to put Colorado back ahead!#GoAvsGo 4 - 3 #Preds

The Avalanche captain had four points (two goals, two assists) and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar had three assists. Colorado is now a massive -20000 favorite to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Avalanche are also a -255 to close it out in a sweep and win Game 4. Nashville is a 2-1 underdog (+205).

Avalanche vs. Predators (Avalanche leads series 3-0)

Date: Monday, May 9

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription.