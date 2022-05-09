How to watch Flames vs. Stars in Game 4 via live online stream

TBS will host Monday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

After two heavily defensive-minded games where both teams swapped shutout victories, Dallas and Calgary both had multiple goals in Game 3 on Saturday. The Flames took a 2-1 lead early in the second period after a goal from Elias Lindholm, but then hockey’s Captain America, the 37-year-old Joe Pavelski tied it 2-2 midway through the second period and then turned block the clock one more time.

The Flames were one of the most exciting teams in hockey this year with a line that includes two 100-point scorers (Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk) while Dallas limped into the playoffs with a minus-8 goal differential. But Flames coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t want offensive hockey in the playoffs. He’d much rather win a game 1-0 than 6-4. The Stars best chance to win this series was to “ugly” things up a bit, but Sutter is doing it for them. Calgary is a -160 favorite to tie the series and Dallas is a very live +130 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook.

