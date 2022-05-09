Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano odds: How odds sit heading into fight week for junior middleweight title bout

TGB Promotions will have its next boxing PPV on Saturday, May 14th. The event will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California. The PPV will air on Showtime and will feature four bouts

The main event of the evening will be a rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano for the undisputed super welterweight title. When they linked up for their first fight in July of 2021, it ended in a split decision draw. Charlo will enter with a 34-1-1 record while Castano remains an undefeated 17-0-2.

Current odds for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano

Charlo opens fight week as the favorite with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Castano is the underdog installed at +145. This is scheduled to be a 12-round bout with three-minute rounds.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.