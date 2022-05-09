Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic

Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night will take place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary round will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main card set for 10:00 p.m. ET, headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Aleksander Rakic in a light heavyweight bout. The event will air on ESPN2.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds

Main card

#1 Jan Blachowicz, light heavyweight: +150

#3 Aleksandar Rakic: -170

#13 Ryan Spann, light heavyweight: +175

Ion Cutelaba: -210

Davey Grant, bantamweight: -280

Louis Smolka: +225

#1 Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight: -170

#9 Amanda Ribas: +150

Frank Camacho, lightweight: +120

Manuel Torres: -140

Jake Hadley, flyweight: -200

Allan Nascimento: +170

Preliminary card

#8 Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight: -110

#9 Andrea Lee: -110

Michael Johnson, lightweight: -130

Alan Patrick: +110

#12 Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight: -160

#13 Angela Hill: +140

Tatsuro Taira, flyweight: -235

Carlos Candelario: +190

Nick Maximov, middleweight: -435

Andre Petroski: +330

