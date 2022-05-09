 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC 267: Blachowicz v Teixeira Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night will take place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary round will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main card set for 10:00 p.m. ET, headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Aleksander Rakic in a light heavyweight bout. The event will air on ESPN2.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds

Main card

#1 Jan Blachowicz, light heavyweight: +150
#3 Aleksandar Rakic: -170

#13 Ryan Spann, light heavyweight: +175
Ion Cutelaba: -210

Davey Grant, bantamweight: -280
Louis Smolka: +225

#1 Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight: -170
#9 Amanda Ribas: +150

Frank Camacho, lightweight: +120
Manuel Torres: -140

Jake Hadley, flyweight: -200
Allan Nascimento: +170

Preliminary card

#8 Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight: -110
#9 Andrea Lee: -110

Michael Johnson, lightweight: -130
Alan Patrick: +110

#12 Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight: -160
#13 Angela Hill: +140

Tatsuro Taira, flyweight: -235
Carlos Candelario: +190

Nick Maximov, middleweight: -435
Andre Petroski: +330

