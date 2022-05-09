Picks for Flames vs. Stars in Game 4 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Calgary Flames entered the postseason with Stanley Cup aspirations, which are now in danger down 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs. The Stars split the two games in Calgary and went home to grab another win on Saturday night, 4-2 in Game 3. Veteran Joe Pavelski had two goals while Jake Oettinger made 39 saves. The Stars aren’t far removed from making it to the Stanley Cup and Oettinger has been lights out so far in the first round. Can they pull off the upset? We take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 4.

Flames vs. Stars: Game 4 prediction

CGY: -160

DAL: +130

This is sort of the make-or-break game for each team. A loss for the Flames means they may not be the contender we all thought they were. A win restores some hope while proving the Flames are a superior team to Dallas. Calgary’s offense needs to get things going. The Flames have scored just three goals in three games.

The top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm has combined for six points in the three games. The rest of the Flames roster? Three points in three games. Someone other than those three needs to step up in order for the Flames to advance. Who is it going to be? Blake Coleman? Dillon Dube? Mikael Backlund? It isn’t exactly clear. Goalie Jacob Markstrom needs to keep it up and the depth lines need to generate any type of offense.

As for the Stars, if they keep playing like this, we could see a wild card team in the second round. Dallas has all the momentum with two wins in a row. Oettinger is playing out of his skull and the Stars have been in this situation before. The Flames don’t appear to be as resilient as we thought. If the defense falters, the whole operation kind of crumbles. It’s hard to see the Stars going up 3-1 but that’s sort of the feeling.

Pick: Stars +130

Over/Under: 5.5

Through the first two games there were three total goals scored. In Game 3 the over hit with six goals. This feels like a game of adjustments and we’ll see the Flames tighten things up a bit. Oettinger has been the better goalie but Markstrom hasn’t been too far off. Calgary’s only real way of avoiding a 3-1 hole in the series is to figure things out on defense. Does that mean the offense gets going outside the top line? Not necessarily. With that, it feels like we see a regression back to the norm than both teams (or one team) going off for 4-5 goals.

Pick: Under 5.5 -130

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.