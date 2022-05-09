Pick on the Moneyline for Royals-Orioles on Monday

The Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles find themselves in a familiar place, towards the bottom of the American League standings and will look to get their seasons kickstarted on Monday.

Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles (-135, 7.5)

The Royals send Carlos Hernandez to the mound and will look to him to regain the touch that he had in 2021 on the road, as he posted a 3-0 record in 11 appearances with a 2.27 ERA and .169 opponents batting average compared to a 4.89 hone ERA with opponents hitting .264 off of him at home.

Neither offense have struggled this season with each in the league’s bottom six in both home runs and runs per game with Kansas City’s 3.9 runs on the road compared to just 2.6 runs per game at home.

The Royals will look to get to Orioles starter Tyler Wells, who begin his career coming out of the bullpen and has yet to be able to give Baltimore much length, going five innings or fewer in all five of his starts this season.

Wells has a lifetime 5.10 ERA pitching in Baltimore compared to a 3.03 ERA on the road with a career 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The two teams split their doubleheader on Sunday and with the way Kansas City plays on the road in comparison to at home, the Royals will leave Baltimore with a victory on Monday.

The Play: Royals +115

