Opening odds for Week 2 Titans vs. Bills Monday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will play on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Monday, September 19th at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Titans will be led by former All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who should be healthy after suffering a foot fracture last season that forced him to miss the final nine games of the regular season. Tennessee won the AFC South in 2021, but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, 19-16.

Buffalo is led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, who threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021. The Bills won the AFC East for the second straight year in 2021 and beat the New Patriots 47-17 in the Wild Card Round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild 42-36 overtime game of the Divisional round.

Titans vs. Bills (lines by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bills -7

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Titans +250, Bills -320

Early pick: Bills -7

