Report: USMNT defender Miles Robinson suffers torn Achilles

The United States men’s soccer team will likely be down a key player on its World Cup roster. USMNT defender Miles Robinson is set to have surgery for a torn Achilles, which likely takes him out of the running for the 2022 tournamant.

Sources tell CBS Sports that USMNT defender Miles Robinson will undergo surgery today. It is indeed a torn Achilles. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) May 9, 2022

The typical recovery time for this injury is a year, and athletes tend to lose some of their abilities when they eventually do return. There are some exceptions to the rule, but this is generally a tough injury to truly get back from.

The 24-year old played 11 matches for the US national team in World Cup qualifying, anchoring the back line as a centerback. With him likely out, the Americans will probably turn to Walker Zimmerman or Aaron Long at that position.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USMNT is +150 to advance out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. The Americans are in a group with England, Iran and a team to be determined after more qualifying games.