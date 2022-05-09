 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: USMNT defender Miles Robinson suffers torn Achilles

Robinson is set to have surgery for the injury, but will likely miss the 2022 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Panama v USMNT
Miles Robinson of the United States passes off the ball during a FIFA World Cup qualifier game between Panama and USMNT at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men’s soccer team will likely be down a key player on its World Cup roster. USMNT defender Miles Robinson is set to have surgery for a torn Achilles, which likely takes him out of the running for the 2022 tournamant.

The typical recovery time for this injury is a year, and athletes tend to lose some of their abilities when they eventually do return. There are some exceptions to the rule, but this is generally a tough injury to truly get back from.

The 24-year old played 11 matches for the US national team in World Cup qualifying, anchoring the back line as a centerback. With him likely out, the Americans will probably turn to Walker Zimmerman or Aaron Long at that position.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USMNT is +150 to advance out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. The Americans are in a group with England, Iran and a team to be determined after more qualifying games.

More From DraftKings Nation