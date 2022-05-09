How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on May 9th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

We’re just 24 hours removed from Wrestlemania Backlash and we’re set to dive into the immediate fallout from the show tonight. The pay-per-view itself was relatively light with only six matches but a few notable things did happen on Sunday. With Hell in a Cell coming up next month and Money in the Bank coming afterward in July, we’ll most likely start to dive into Raw’s summer plans tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 9th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The main event of Wrestlemania Backlash was the highly anticipated six-man tag team match where the Bloodline toppled RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. This match exceeded expectations and ended when Roman Reigns put Riddle down with a spear for the win. There’s still a question of where all parties involved will go heading into the summer and who will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. We’ll start getting answers tonight.

Backlash opened with the Wrestlemania rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, one where Rhodes once again came out victorious. This victory only fuels the growing momentum behind the idea of Rhodes as both a title contender and possible favorite to win Money in the Bank in July. We’ll see how he carries that forward tonight and where Rollins goes from here.

Edge once again defeated AJ Styles last night but the story was after the match where Rhea Ripley revealed herself as the newest member of his new Judgement Day stable. This had been an internet rumor for the past month and it definitely got into full motion a few weeks ago when Ripley turned on her now former tag team partner Liv Morgan. We’ll see her explanation for joining the likes of Edge and Damian Priest tonight.

Notably absent from the ppv was Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as well as Becky Lynch and Asuka. They’re most likely saving the bigger stuff between these three giants of the women’s division for Hell in a Cell and beyond and we’ll get plenty of them for this evening’s episode.