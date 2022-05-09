Opening odds for Week 2 Vikings vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader on September, 19. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Minnesota is hoping for a bounce-back season after missing the NFL Playoffs in 2021. Offensively the Vikings are led by Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Eagles made some aggressive moves in the offseason to get more weapons for young quarterback Jalen Hurts, including a draft day trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Philadelphia made the playoffs last season, losing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15 in the Wild Card round.

Vikings vs. Eagles (lines by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Vikings +115, Eagles -135

Early pick: Eagles ML

Minnesota was a better outdoors team than I originally thought. The Vikings were 4-3-1 against the number on the road and their only indoor road game last year was a 29-27 upset loss to the Detroit Lions, making them a respectable 4-2-1 ATS in outdoor road games. I think the Eagles will win by two on a late field goal.

