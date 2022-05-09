The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will decide who will be awarded the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Among the teams vying for the top pick are the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken, who finished third-to-last in the League standings in their first season.

When is the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery?

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J.

TV info: ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW, TVA Sports

Last year, the NHL announced some changes to the draft lottery format. Teams can only move up a number of 10 spots in the lottery, so only the top 11 seeded teams in the lottery can be awarded the first overall pick. There are 16 teams in the lottery. So the Blue Jackets, Islanders, Jets, Canucks and Golden Knights are unable to attain the top pick in 2022.

The Canadiens have the best odds to win the first pick at 18.5 percent, while the Coyotes (13.5 percent) and Kraken (11.5 percent) come in behind Montreal. Many believe that Kingston forward Shane Wright will be the first player selected this summer. Here’s a full list of the odds to win the lottery.

NHL Draft lottery odds

Montreal Canadiens 18.5%

Arizona Coyotes 13.5%

Seattle Kraken 11.5%

Philadelphia Flyers 9.5%

New Jersey Devils 8.5%

Chicago Blackhawks * 7.5%

Ottawa Senators 6.5%

Detroit Red Wings 6.0%

Buffalo Sabres 5.0%

Anaheim Ducks 3.5%

San Jose Sharks 3.0%

Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5%

New York Islanders 2.0%

Winnipeg Jets 1.5%

Vancouver Canucks 0.5%

Vegas Golden Knights ** 0.5%