Opening odds for 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch

The last tournament before the 2022 PGA Championship, and the last chance for non-exempt players to qualify for the second major of the year, is this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
After a bit of a break following his Masters victory, Scottie Scheffler is back on Tour and is this week’s favorite at +700 from DraftKings Sportsbook. A strong field has Justin Thomas as the second choice at +900, with Will Zalatoris (+1400), Dustin Johnson (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Jordan Spieth (+2200) atop the early odds board.
One thing we can expect from the TPC course in the Metroplex is birdies. Last year’s winner K.H. Lee fired a -25 over four rounds to win by three shots over Sam Burns. If you’re like red figures, this is the week to watch the PGA Tour.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Aaron Rai
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Aaron Wise
|+5500
|+1100
|+550
|Adam Hadwin
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Adam Schenk
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Adam Scott
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Adam Svensson
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Alex Noren
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Andrew Putnam
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Austin Cook
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Austin Smotherman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ben Kohles
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Bill Haas
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Branden Grace
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Brandon Hagy
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Brandon Wu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Brandt Snedeker
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Brendon Todd
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brett Drewitt
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Brian Stuard
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Brooks Koepka
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Bubba Watson
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|C.T. Pan
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Callum Tarren
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Cameron Champ
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Cameron Percy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Carlos Ortiz
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Charl Schwartzel
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Charles Howell III
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Charley Hoffman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Chesson Hadley
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Chez Reavie
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6000
|+1000
|+500
|Cooper Dossey
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Curtis Thompson
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Danny Willett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|David Lipsky
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|David Skinns
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Davis Riley
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Dustin Johnson
|+1800
|+400
|+190
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Francesco Molinari
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Hank Lebioda
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Hayden Buckley
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Henrik Norlander
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Henrik Stenson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|+600
|+330
|Hudson Swafford
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ian Poulter
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|J.J. Killeen
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|J.J. Spaun
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|James Hart du Preez
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Jared Wolfe
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Jason Day
|+5500
|+1100
|+550
|Jason Dufner
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Jason Kokrak
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|John Huh
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|John Murphy
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Jonas Blixt
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Joohyung Kim
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Joshua Creel
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Justin Leonard
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Justin Thomas
|+900
|+250
|+120
|K.H. Lee
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Keith Mitchell
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kevin Kisner
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Kevin Tway
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kramer Hickok
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lanto Griffin
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Lee Westwood
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Luke Donald
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Luke List
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Mac Meissner
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Marc Leishman
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Mark Hubbard
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Martin Laird
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Matt Wallace
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matthew Wolff
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Maverick McNealy
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Max McGreevy
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Michael Thompson
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Mito Pereira
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Morgan Hoffmann
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Pat Perez
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Patrick Flavin
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Paul Barjon
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Peter Malnati
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Peter Uihlein
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Richy Werenski
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Roger Sloan
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ryan Brehm
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Sahith Theegala
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Sam Burns
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Scott Gutschewski
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|+200
|+100
|Seamus Power
|+3500
|+600
|+330
|Sebastián Muñoz
|+7500
|+1200
|+600
|Sepp Straka
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Seth Reeves
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+80000
|+13000
|+6000
|Si Woo Kim
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Stephan Jaeger
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Talor Gooch
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Taylor Moore
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Tom Hoge
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Trey Mullinax
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Tyler Duncan
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Vince Whaley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Will Zalatoris
|+1400
|+350
|+160
|Wyndham Clark
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|+400
|+190
