Opening odds for 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch

The field is set for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

K.H. Lee of South Korea celebrates with the trophy after winning the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 16, 2021 in McKinney, Texas. Lee won the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson playing -25 in the tournament. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The last tournament before the 2022 PGA Championship, and the last chance for non-exempt players to qualify for the second major of the year, is this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

After a bit of a break following his Masters victory, Scottie Scheffler is back on Tour and is this week’s favorite at +700 from DraftKings Sportsbook. A strong field has Justin Thomas as the second choice at +900, with Will Zalatoris (+1400), Dustin Johnson (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Jordan Spieth (+2200) atop the early odds board.

One thing we can expect from the TPC course in the Metroplex is birdies. Last year’s winner K.H. Lee fired a -25 over four rounds to win by three shots over Sam Burns. If you’re like red figures, this is the week to watch the PGA Tour.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Aaron Rai +13000 +2000 +900
Aaron Wise +5500 +1100 +550
Adam Hadwin +5500 +1000 +500
Adam Schenk +40000 +6500 +3000
Adam Scott +4000 +800 +350
Adam Svensson +40000 +6500 +3000
Alex Noren +5500 +1000 +500
Andrew Novak +30000 +5000 +2200
Andrew Putnam +25000 +4000 +1600
Austin Cook +80000 +13000 +6000
Austin Smotherman +25000 +4000 +1600
Beau Hossler +25000 +4000 +1600
Ben Kohles +30000 +5000 +2200
Bill Haas +80000 +13000 +6000
Branden Grace +30000 +5000 +2200
Brandon Hagy +80000 +13000 +6000
Brandon Wu +20000 +3500 +1200
Brandt Snedeker +30000 +5000 +2200
Brendon Todd +15000 +2500 +1100
Brett Drewitt +80000 +13000 +6000
Brian Harman +8000 +1400 +650
Brian Stuard +25000 +4000 +1600
Brice Garnett +50000 +8000 +4000
Brooks Koepka +3500 +650 +330
Bubba Watson +7500 +1200 +600
C.T. Pan +11000 +1800 +800
Callum Tarren +40000 +6500 +3000
Cameron Champ +6500 +1100 +550
Cameron Percy +30000 +5000 +2200
Carlos Ortiz +20000 +3500 +1200
Charl Schwartzel +25000 +4000 +1600
Charles Howell III +13000 +2000 +900
Charley Hoffman +30000 +5000 +2200
Chesson Hadley +80000 +13000 +6000
Chez Reavie +15000 +2500 +1100
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1000 +500
Cooper Dossey +80000 +13000 +6000
Curtis Thompson +40000 +6500 +3000
Danny Willett +20000 +3500 +1200
David Lipsky +15000 +2500 +1100
David Skinns +80000 +13000 +6000
Davis Riley +6500 +1100 +550
Dawie Van Der Walt +80000 +13000 +6000
Doc Redman +25000 +4000 +1600
Dustin Johnson +1800 +400 +190
Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +900
Dylan Wu +30000 +5000 +2200
Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4000 +1600
Erik Van Rooyen +7500 +1200 +600
Francesco Molinari +25000 +4000 +1600
Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100
Hank Lebioda +25000 +4000 +1600
Harry Higgs +30000 +5000 +2200
Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +3000
Henrik Norlander +50000 +8000 +4000
Henrik Stenson +25000 +4000 +1600
Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +600 +330
Hudson Swafford +25000 +4000 +1600
Ian Poulter +11000 +1800 +800
J.J. Killeen +80000 +13000 +6000
J.J. Spaun +11000 +1800 +800
James Hahn +25000 +4000 +1600
James Hart du Preez +80000 +13000 +6000
Jared Wolfe +50000 +8000 +4000
Jason Day +5500 +1100 +550
Jason Dufner +80000 +13000 +6000
Jason Kokrak +4500 +900 +400
Jhonattan Vegas +5500 +1000 +500
Jim Herman +50000 +8000 +4000
Joaquin Niemann +3500 +650 +330
John Huh +25000 +4000 +1600
John Murphy +80000 +13000 +6000
Jonas Blixt +80000 +13000 +6000
Joohyung Kim +13000 +2000 +900
Jordan Spieth +2200 +500 +250
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2200
Joshua Creel +80000 +13000 +6000
Justin Leonard +80000 +13000 +6000
Justin Lower +40000 +6500 +3000
Justin Thomas +900 +250 +120
K.H. Lee +10000 +1600 +700
Keith Mitchell +7500 +1200 +600
Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +3000
Kevin Kisner +10000 +1600 +700
Kevin Tway +50000 +8000 +4000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +40000 +6500 +3000
Kramer Hickok +40000 +6500 +3000
Kurt Kitayama +13000 +2500 +1100
Lanto Griffin +8000 +1400 +650
Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +3000
Lee Westwood +15000 +2500 +1100
Luke Donald +30000 +5000 +2200
Luke List +13000 +2000 +900
Mac Meissner +30000 +5000 +2200
Mackenzie Hughes +8000 +1400 +650
Marc Leishman +6500 +1100 +550
Mark Hubbard +20000 +3500 +1200
Martin Laird +25000 +4000 +1600
Martin Trainer +50000 +8000 +4000
Matt Kuchar +6500 +1100 +550
Matt Wallace +50000 +8000 +4000
Matthew NeSmith +13000 +2000 +900
Matthew Wolff +13000 +2000 +900
Matthias Schwab +15000 +2500 +1100
Maverick McNealy +5500 +1000 +500
Max McGreevy +80000 +13000 +6000
Michael Gligic +50000 +8000 +4000
Michael Thompson +50000 +8000 +4000
Mito Pereira +6500 +1100 +550
Morgan Hoffmann +80000 +13000 +6000
Nate Lashley +25000 +4000 +1600
Nick Taylor +13000 +2000 +900
Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +4000
Pat Perez +25000 +4000 +1600
Patrick Flavin +40000 +6500 +3000
Patrick Rodgers +20000 +3500 +1200
Patton Kizzire +10000 +1600 +700
Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +4000
Peter Malnati +25000 +4000 +1600
Peter Uihlein +30000 +5000 +2200
Richy Werenski +80000 +13000 +6000
Robert Streb +30000 +5000 +2200
Roger Sloan +50000 +8000 +4000
Rory Sabbatini +25000 +4000 +1600
Ryan Brehm +40000 +6500 +3000
Ryan Palmer +8000 +1400 +650
Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1100
Sam Burns +2200 +500 +250
Sam Ryder +25000 +4000 +1600
Scott Gutschewski +50000 +8000 +4000
Scott Piercy +25000 +4000 +1600
Scott Stallings +15000 +2500 +1100
Scottie Scheffler +700 +200 +100
Seamus Power +3500 +600 +330
Sebastián Muñoz +7500 +1200 +600
Sepp Straka +8000 +1400 +650
Seth Reeves +80000 +13000 +6000
Seung-Yul Noh +80000 +13000 +6000
Si Woo Kim +6500 +1100 +550
Stephan Jaeger +20000 +3500 +1200
Sung Kang +50000 +8000 +4000
Talor Gooch +4500 +900 +400
Taylor Moore +25000 +4000 +1600
Tom Hoge +11000 +1800 +800
Tommy Fleetwood +4000 +800 +350
Trey Mullinax +40000 +6500 +3000
Tyler Duncan +40000 +6500 +3000
Vaughn Taylor +40000 +6500 +3000
Vince Whaley +30000 +5000 +2200
Will Zalatoris +1400 +350 +160
Wyndham Clark +25000 +4000 +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800 +400 +190

