Opening odds for 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch

The last tournament before the 2022 PGA Championship, and the last chance for non-exempt players to qualify for the second major of the year, is this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

After a bit of a break following his Masters victory, Scottie Scheffler is back on Tour and is this week’s favorite at +700 from DraftKings Sportsbook. A strong field has Justin Thomas as the second choice at +900, with Will Zalatoris (+1400), Dustin Johnson (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+1800), and Jordan Spieth (+2200) atop the early odds board.

One thing we can expect from the TPC course in the Metroplex is birdies. Last year’s winner K.H. Lee fired a -25 over four rounds to win by three shots over Sam Burns. If you’re like red figures, this is the week to watch the PGA Tour.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Aaron Rai +13000 +2000 +900 Aaron Wise +5500 +1100 +550 Adam Hadwin +5500 +1000 +500 Adam Schenk +40000 +6500 +3000 Adam Scott +4000 +800 +350 Adam Svensson +40000 +6500 +3000 Alex Noren +5500 +1000 +500 Andrew Novak +30000 +5000 +2200 Andrew Putnam +25000 +4000 +1600 Austin Cook +80000 +13000 +6000 Austin Smotherman +25000 +4000 +1600 Beau Hossler +25000 +4000 +1600 Ben Kohles +30000 +5000 +2200 Bill Haas +80000 +13000 +6000 Branden Grace +30000 +5000 +2200 Brandon Hagy +80000 +13000 +6000 Brandon Wu +20000 +3500 +1200 Brandt Snedeker +30000 +5000 +2200 Brendon Todd +15000 +2500 +1100 Brett Drewitt +80000 +13000 +6000 Brian Harman +8000 +1400 +650 Brian Stuard +25000 +4000 +1600 Brice Garnett +50000 +8000 +4000 Brooks Koepka +3500 +650 +330 Bubba Watson +7500 +1200 +600 C.T. Pan +11000 +1800 +800 Callum Tarren +40000 +6500 +3000 Cameron Champ +6500 +1100 +550 Cameron Percy +30000 +5000 +2200 Carlos Ortiz +20000 +3500 +1200 Charl Schwartzel +25000 +4000 +1600 Charles Howell III +13000 +2000 +900 Charley Hoffman +30000 +5000 +2200 Chesson Hadley +80000 +13000 +6000 Chez Reavie +15000 +2500 +1100 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1000 +500 Cooper Dossey +80000 +13000 +6000 Curtis Thompson +40000 +6500 +3000 Danny Willett +20000 +3500 +1200 David Lipsky +15000 +2500 +1100 David Skinns +80000 +13000 +6000 Davis Riley +6500 +1100 +550 Dawie Van Der Walt +80000 +13000 +6000 Doc Redman +25000 +4000 +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 +400 +190 Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +900 Dylan Wu +30000 +5000 +2200 Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4000 +1600 Erik Van Rooyen +7500 +1200 +600 Francesco Molinari +25000 +4000 +1600 Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100 Hank Lebioda +25000 +4000 +1600 Harry Higgs +30000 +5000 +2200 Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +3000 Henrik Norlander +50000 +8000 +4000 Henrik Stenson +25000 +4000 +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +600 +330 Hudson Swafford +25000 +4000 +1600 Ian Poulter +11000 +1800 +800 J.J. Killeen +80000 +13000 +6000 J.J. Spaun +11000 +1800 +800 James Hahn +25000 +4000 +1600 James Hart du Preez +80000 +13000 +6000 Jared Wolfe +50000 +8000 +4000 Jason Day +5500 +1100 +550 Jason Dufner +80000 +13000 +6000 Jason Kokrak +4500 +900 +400 Jhonattan Vegas +5500 +1000 +500 Jim Herman +50000 +8000 +4000 Joaquin Niemann +3500 +650 +330 John Huh +25000 +4000 +1600 John Murphy +80000 +13000 +6000 Jonas Blixt +80000 +13000 +6000 Joohyung Kim +13000 +2000 +900 Jordan Spieth +2200 +500 +250 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2200 Joshua Creel +80000 +13000 +6000 Justin Leonard +80000 +13000 +6000 Justin Lower +40000 +6500 +3000 Justin Thomas +900 +250 +120 K.H. Lee +10000 +1600 +700 Keith Mitchell +7500 +1200 +600 Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +3000 Kevin Kisner +10000 +1600 +700 Kevin Tway +50000 +8000 +4000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +40000 +6500 +3000 Kramer Hickok +40000 +6500 +3000 Kurt Kitayama +13000 +2500 +1100 Lanto Griffin +8000 +1400 +650 Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +3000 Lee Westwood +15000 +2500 +1100 Luke Donald +30000 +5000 +2200 Luke List +13000 +2000 +900 Mac Meissner +30000 +5000 +2200 Mackenzie Hughes +8000 +1400 +650 Marc Leishman +6500 +1100 +550 Mark Hubbard +20000 +3500 +1200 Martin Laird +25000 +4000 +1600 Martin Trainer +50000 +8000 +4000 Matt Kuchar +6500 +1100 +550 Matt Wallace +50000 +8000 +4000 Matthew NeSmith +13000 +2000 +900 Matthew Wolff +13000 +2000 +900 Matthias Schwab +15000 +2500 +1100 Maverick McNealy +5500 +1000 +500 Max McGreevy +80000 +13000 +6000 Michael Gligic +50000 +8000 +4000 Michael Thompson +50000 +8000 +4000 Mito Pereira +6500 +1100 +550 Morgan Hoffmann +80000 +13000 +6000 Nate Lashley +25000 +4000 +1600 Nick Taylor +13000 +2000 +900 Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +4000 Pat Perez +25000 +4000 +1600 Patrick Flavin +40000 +6500 +3000 Patrick Rodgers +20000 +3500 +1200 Patton Kizzire +10000 +1600 +700 Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +4000 Peter Malnati +25000 +4000 +1600 Peter Uihlein +30000 +5000 +2200 Richy Werenski +80000 +13000 +6000 Robert Streb +30000 +5000 +2200 Roger Sloan +50000 +8000 +4000 Rory Sabbatini +25000 +4000 +1600 Ryan Brehm +40000 +6500 +3000 Ryan Palmer +8000 +1400 +650 Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1100 Sam Burns +2200 +500 +250 Sam Ryder +25000 +4000 +1600 Scott Gutschewski +50000 +8000 +4000 Scott Piercy +25000 +4000 +1600 Scott Stallings +15000 +2500 +1100 Scottie Scheffler +700 +200 +100 Seamus Power +3500 +600 +330 Sebastián Muñoz +7500 +1200 +600 Sepp Straka +8000 +1400 +650 Seth Reeves +80000 +13000 +6000 Seung-Yul Noh +80000 +13000 +6000 Si Woo Kim +6500 +1100 +550 Stephan Jaeger +20000 +3500 +1200 Sung Kang +50000 +8000 +4000 Talor Gooch +4500 +900 +400 Taylor Moore +25000 +4000 +1600 Tom Hoge +11000 +1800 +800 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 +800 +350 Trey Mullinax +40000 +6500 +3000 Tyler Duncan +40000 +6500 +3000 Vaughn Taylor +40000 +6500 +3000 Vince Whaley +30000 +5000 +2200 Will Zalatoris +1400 +350 +160 Wyndham Clark +25000 +4000 +1600 Xander Schauffele +1800 +400 +190

