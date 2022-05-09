Robert Williams OUT for Game 4 vs. Bucks with knee injury

The Boston Celtics have ruled Robert Williams out for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks with a knee injury. Williams appeared to suffer the injury in Game 3.

Celtics say Robert Williams will miss Game 4 vs. Bucks due to left knee soreness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2022

In what was initially instilled as an even game on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook (-110), this is a big absence for the Celtics. Williams did leave Game 3 with what was originally ruled as a face injury, but surely it was that collision which ultimately compromised his knee. The big man has been dealing with knee problems this season, and recently recovered from a torn meniscus. This flare-up is probably a result of aggravation stemming from that rehab.

The Celtics have said Grant Williams will start in Game 4 in place of the center. Al Horford likely gets more run here with Robert Williams out. Daniel Theis is also an option for the Celtics, although he hasn’t seen much run in this series.