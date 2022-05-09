 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Robert Williams OUT for Game 4 vs. Bucks with knee injury

The Celtics big man appeared to suffer the injury in Game 3.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics
Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 24, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have ruled Robert Williams out for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks with a knee injury. Williams appeared to suffer the injury in Game 3.

In what was initially instilled as an even game on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook (-110), this is a big absence for the Celtics. Williams did leave Game 3 with what was originally ruled as a face injury, but surely it was that collision which ultimately compromised his knee. The big man has been dealing with knee problems this season, and recently recovered from a torn meniscus. This flare-up is probably a result of aggravation stemming from that rehab.

The Celtics have said Grant Williams will start in Game 4 in place of the center. Al Horford likely gets more run here with Robert Williams out. Daniel Theis is also an option for the Celtics, although he hasn’t seen much run in this series.

