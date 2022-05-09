Sony Michel to sign contract with Dolphins, per report

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign former Patriots and Rams RB Sony Michel. Details of the contract have not been disclosed yet. Ian Rapoport reported on Monday night.

Source: Former #Patriots RB Sony Michel is signing with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

2021 performance

Michel played three seasons with the New England Patriots before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. During his time with New England, he had 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He was traded to the Rams in 2021 for a 2022 6th round and 2023 seventh-round pick. Michel had 845 yards and four touchdowns in the 2021 regular season for the Super Bowl Champions.

What it means for the Miami Dolphins backfield

Michel is another addition to an already crowded backfield in Miami, joining Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, and Raheem Mostert. Gaskin is the only one who was on the team’s roster in the 2021 season but will likely not be competing for any starting role. With Mostert coming off a knee injury and only playing nine games in the last two seasons, it seems likely that Michel is an RB2 for this Dolphins team, with Edmonds potentially featured as the main asset in this backfield. This will undoubtedly be a difficult backfield to project on a weekly basis for fantasy football managers.