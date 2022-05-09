Fantasy fallout: Impact of Dolphins signing Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins have just added another name to their running back room. Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network announced that the team had agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel. The 27-year-old back is entering his fifth year in the league, where he last played for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football analysis: Sony Michel

At this point in his career, Michel is a set as an RB2 in most systems. Last season with the Rams, he averaged about 12 carries and 50 yards per game. He also averaged about one catch per contest for about six yards. Michel scored five touchdowns. He had three games last season with over 90 yards.

How signing impacts : Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed

The Dolphins have a loaded running back room. They signed Edmonds and Mostert in the offseason while having Gaskin and Ahmed on the roster. The Dolphins are going with the running back by committee approach, similar to how things were where head coach Mike McDaniel came from with the San Francisco 49ers. Unless a significant injury happens, it’s hard to imagine one of these backs getting a lot of carries in a game. That significantly limits everyone’s fantasy value.