Wide receiver trade targets for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

The NFL offseason is in full swing, but dynasty fantasy football never takes time off. As we gear up for the 2022 regular season, it is time to start testing the waters in your league for potential trade partners. As you look to improve your roster if you are looking at making a move at wide receiver, here are some targets that you should go after.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football trade targets: Wide receivers

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Pittman Jr. burst onto the scene last year and finished as the overall WR16 in standard scoring. The thing is, he had Carson Wentz as his quarterback. Wentz wasn’t very good and is now out of town. Indy brought in veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, but we don’t know how many more seasons he has left in him. While we don’t know their long-term quarterback plans, in the short-term Ryan is an instant upgrade under center and Pittman should be a valuable wide receiver for your roster.

Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Robinson had an abysmal final season with the Chicago Bears. He played in 12 games and brought in only 38 receptions on 66 targets for 410 yards and only one touchdown. Robinson finished as the overall WR94 in standard scoring. Now, he finds a new home in Los Angeles. The Rams are coming off a Super Bowl winning season. They will have Cooper Kupp back but are without Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. Robinson should have ample opportunity to show that last season was the definition of a fluke.

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Gallup played in nine games last season before going down with a torn ACL. When he returns to Dallas this season he will find himself as the number two receiver. The Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper and gave Gallup a nice five-year, $57.5 million extension. In the nine games he played, he brought in 35 of his 62 targets for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Gallup was the third receiving option behind Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, but now will be second in the pecking order. He has a clear rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott which should result in fantasy success for the next few years.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Last season was supposed to see the resurgence of Sutton as he returned after a torn ACL in 2020. He fell short of expectations even with a breakout game in Week 2 when he put up 159 receiving yards on nine receptions. Unfortunately, he only put up two more weeks of double-digit scoring and fell well short every other week. Denver made a huge trade for former Seattle Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson. This gives Sutton the best arm of his short career. Both Sutton and teammate Jerry Jeudy should be in line for big seasons and we have seen Wilson support both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in fantasy the last two seasons.