Full list of MCU release dates for 2022

Marvel Studios made a definitive return in 2021 with content both in theaters and on Disney+, releasing four feature films and five debut series on Disney+. 2022 is shaping up to be no different, with Moon Knight concluding its six-episode season and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicking off the summer blockbuster season. Here’s what else is set to be released for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022.

Marvel Cinematic Universe 2022 Calendar

Moon Knight - (March 30)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - (May 6)

Ms. Marvel - (June 8)

Thor: Love and Thunder - (July 8)

She-Hulk - (Late Summer / Fall)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov 11)

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special (December 2022)

Secret Invasion - (TBA possibly late 2022)

What If? Season 2 - (TBA possibly late 2022)

Moon Knight kicked off the Marvel 2022 calendar on a high note, with praise given to Oscar Issac’s portrayal of the titular hero’s struggle with DID (dissociative identity disorder). After exploring the world of Egyptian mythology on Disney+, Marvel next opened the door to the multiverse with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, filled with a plethora of cameos and variants of heroes and villains across different universes.

Fans are excited for Iman Vellani’s live-action portrayal of Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel series, with the character becoming a relatively recent fan-favorite among comic book readers. In the truest sense of the word, Marvel Studios gave fans a “teaser” with the first-look trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder, which featured the first glance at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding the repaired Mjolnir hammer, and suiting up as the Mighty Thor.

After setting box-office milestones in 2018, the cultural phenomenon Black Panther will see its long-awaited sequel with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. In addition to the speculation that the film’s antagonist will be the noteworthy Namor, audiences are expecting a significant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred as the titular T’Challa aka the Black Panther, in the MCU before passing away in 2020.