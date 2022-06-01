What is the next Marvel show to be released on Disney+?

After Marvel Studios’ first 2022 streaming series Moon Knight wrapped up its six-episode season on Wednesday, fans won’t have to wait too long to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicks off a summer of MCU blockbusters in theaters on May 6, while fans will be treated to another debut series featuring the arrival of a fan-favorite hero.

Having explored Egyptian mythos and multiple personalities through a brilliant performance by Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight, Marvel Studios will soon be heading back to high school with the release of Ms. Marvel. Upon its debut, the MCU will get its first live-action introduction to the hero also known as Kamala Khan.

When does the next Marvel TV show release on Disney+?

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is next on the release schedule and will be available to stream on June 8 on Disney+. The series will follow the story of Kamala Khan, a young fangirl of The Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. A 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City, the titular character will be portrayed by Iman Vellani, and feature an ensemble cast.

Cast and characters:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Zenobia Schroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Adaku Ononogbo as Fariha

Laith Nakli as Sheikh Abdullah

Travina Springer as Tayesha Hillman

Aramis Knight as Kareem / Red Dagger

What’s coming out after that?

Ms. Marvel’s Disney+ run will consist of six episodes released weekly, similar to the episode counts for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight. Upon conclusion of the six-episode season, Ms. Marvel will serve as the setup for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, which releases in 2023 and will feature the reprisal of many characters in the show, including Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2022, Marvel Studios’ next live-action series release will be She-Hulk, likely to release sometime later in the summer or potentially Fall 2022. Secret Invasion, featuring the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, could potentially release in late 2022, if not likely early 2023. Marvel Studios’ animation series What If? Season 2 could potentially debut later in 2022 as well, otherwise will follow suit and debut in 2023.