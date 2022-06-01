When will Ms. Marvel be released on Disney+?

As Marvel Studios continues its expansion on Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is tying into differentiating themes with each of its live-action, as well as animated, series. From illustrating the evolution of television sitcoms with WandaVision to exploring Egyptian mythology with Moon Knight, the MCU has reimagined known heroes and introduced new ones alike. Next up will be the arrival of Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, and for this series, audiences will be heading back to their high school days.

Ms. Marvel release date

Release date: June 8, 2022

Actress Iman Vellani will be portraying the fan-favorite Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City. Like many of Marvel’s current fandom, Kamala Khan is an avid fan-girl of The Avengers, most notably Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who is currently portrayed in the MCU by Brie Larson.

Bisha K. Ali will lead the series as well as serve as lead writer, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah both serving as the directing leads for the series. Matt Lintz and Yasmeen Fletcher will star alongside an ensemble cast as Bruno Carelli and Nakia Bahadir respectively, close friends to Kamala Khan in the comics.

Though specific plot details are not yet known, the release of the teaser trailer has given fans an indication of what to expect in the six-episode series. Much like her comic book counterpart, Kamala Khan finds herself struggling to fit in, highlighting the intersection of her family culture and her life outside it. Constantly admiring and looking up to superheroes, she eventually gains her own abilities and must learn the importance of being granted said powers.

In addition to introducing Ms. Marvel to the MCU, the series is expected to set up The Marvels 2023 film, which is the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. The film will feature the return of Brie Larson in the titular role as well as the reprisal of Kamala Khan by Iman Vellani.