What to watch before checking out Ms. Marvel TV show on Disney+

As we approach the June 8 release of Ms. Marvel on Disney+, long-time Marvel followers, as well as new fans, may both be introduced to Kamala Khan for the first time. Ms. Marvel as portrayed by Kamala is a relatively new fan favorite among comic book fandom, getting her first solo issue as recent as 2014. While her solo show will dive into her origin story, fans can brush up on what’s in store for her character by revisiting the following films and shows.

Ms. Marvel: What to watch before

The Ms. Marvel series is expected not only to illustrate how Kamala Khan acquires her powers and becomes the superhero she is meant to be but also to set up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actress Iman Vellani will play the titular role in the show and will reprise her role once again in 2023’s The Marvels, which is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel serves as an inspiration to Kamala Khan, who is quite literally a fangirl of the Avenger. To grasp how Captain Marvel grew to be an inspiration and a superhero herself, fans can revisit her origin story in Captain Marvel. Additionally, to get a reminder of where her character currently stands in the MCU, fans can watch both Avengers: Endgame as well as keep an eye out for her cameo in the mid-credits scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Marvels’ title is meant to be plural, as the film will feature Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, as well as Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. Monica Rambeau befriended Captain Marvel at a young age, appearing in Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers worked alongside her mother, Maria Rambeau. Most recently, Teyonah Parris portrayed Monica Rambeau in the Disney+ series WandaVision. It remains to be seen how Kamala Khan will interact with Monica Rambeau, but to get a refresher on her character, a rewatch of WandaVision is well in order.