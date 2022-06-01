Tracking results from Lightning vs. Rangers in 2022 Eastern Conference Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers will be playing in the Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The best-of-seven series will begin Wednesday, June 1 at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan. All games will be shown on ESPN. The winner will advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche.

Tampa Bay is a -175 favorite to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook. New York is betting at +150.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Oilers-Avalanche series in the Western conference finals of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Rangers lead series 1-0

Game 1: Rangers 6, Lightning 2

Recap — The Lightning were clearly feeling some rust after waiting over a week for this game. Tampa Bay came out flat and was blown out against the Rangers in Game 1 at MSG on Wednesday night. The Rangers big contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko. Chytil scored twice and is up to seven goals this postseason. Andrei Vasilevskiy was let out to dry, allowing six goals on 34 shots. The Lightning could use C Brayden Point back in the lineup. The offense just wasn’t able to keep up with New York and Igor Shesterkin was the better goalie.

Game 2: Friday, June 3: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, June 5: Rangers at Lightning, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Tuesday, June 7: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

* Game 5: Thursday, June 9: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

* Game 6: Saturday, June 11: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

* Game 7: Tuesday, June 14: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN