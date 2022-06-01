Quarterback trade targets for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

The NFL offseason is in full swing, but dynasty fantasy football never takes time off. As we gear up for the 2022 regular season, it is time to start testing the waters in your league for potential trade partners. As you look to improve your roster, if you are looking at improving at quarterback, here are some targets that you should go after.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football trade targets: Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins continues to fly under the radar in fantasy football. He finished as the overall QB11 and continues to benefit from having Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to target in the passing game. Even with how run-heavy the Minnesota offense continues to be, Cousins remains a top-12 quarterback option. He isn’t a sexy target in dynasty because he is a veteran and we don’t know how many more seasons he has in him. If you are looking to shake up your roster though, he shouldn’t be too hard to acquire.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr finished as the QB14 in 2021 which is where he normally falls. He has been missing a reliable wide receiver to pair with the dominant Darren Waller at tight end, and he finally has it. Carr gets to reunite with college teammate Davante Adams who the Raiders traded for and assigned to a nice extension. At the very least, it gives Carr one of the best wide receivers in the league to throw to and it should automatically make Carr a top-10 fantasy quarterback this season.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Talking about quarterbacks that have had their targets upgraded, enter Tua Tagovailoa. He and Jaylen Waddle developed a quick rapport in the 2021 season and that should continue in the coming season. Miami traded for and signed Tyreek Hill to a big extension this offseason. They also signed former Dallas Cowboy Cedrick Wilson to give Tagovailoa more options. This is the prove-it year for Tagovailoa and he won’t have many excuses if it doesn’t go well. He’s worth an add and is almost a lock to finish higher than his QB25 finish from a year ago.

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns

Notice that Brissett is on a new team ahead of the 2022 season. He is slated to be the backup quarterback for the Browns, so why should you add him? This is a move that you will make as a security measure if you have Deshaun Watson or if you have two solid quarterback options and he can be your third. The fact of the matter is that at the time of this writing we don’t know what the 2022 fate for Watson will be. He could play all 17 games or he could be suspended for the season. At the very least, Brissett is an insurance policy that could pay early dividends at the start of the year when Cleveland has the easiest part of their schedule.