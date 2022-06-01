Running back trade targets for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

The NFL offseason is in full swing, but dynasty fantasy football never takes time off. As we gear up for the 2022 regular season, it is time to start testing the waters in your league for potential trade partners. As you look to improve your roster if you are looking at making a move at running back, here are some targets that you should go after.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football trade targets: Running backs

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Conner experienced a career resurgence in his first season with the Cardinals. He played in 15 games and scored 18 total touchdowns. Conner ran for 752 yards and added another 375 through the air. He finished as the overall RB5 in standard scoring. Conner was playing alongside Chase Edmonds last year and now has the backfield to himself along with a nice three-year, $21 million deal. There is a good chance he regresses in touchdowns, but Conner should still see a bell-cow workload.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Montgomery has shown his level of talent even on a subpar offense. The benefit for Monty is that Chicago has chosen to not give Justin Fields any weapons in the passing game so Montgomery will see his already high usage likely get even higher. The Bears are leaning toward being more run-heavy and Monty has shown that he is also an asset in the passing game. Last season, he played in 13 games and had 849 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 42 receptions for 301 more yards through the air. He isn’t a sexy name but has the ability to finish as a low-end RB1 or a high-end RB2 on a year-to-year basis.

Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins

Edmonds finds himself on a new team, but in a crowded backfield. This would be a risky move, but it can pay dividends. Edmonds is sharing the backfield with Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin. Edmonds has been a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield. He finished as the RB37 in 2021 playing in 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals. Edmonds finished with 43 receptions which were tied for the 13th most among running backs. It isn’t a clear path to playing time, but he has a two-year contract and is healthier than Mostert and better than Gaskin.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

We are likely going to see a much-improved offense for the Eagles over the next few years. Philly made arguably the biggest move in the draft by trading for former Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown. If the passing game improves, this opens the door for the pressure to be off of Miles Sanders. He has struggled as the lead running back, but Philadelphia’s passing game has also been awful. The Eagles seem content rolling with quarterback Jalen Hurts and he has the ability to open up both the passing and rushing game for Sanders.