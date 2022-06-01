Tight end trade targets for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

The NFL offseason is in full swing, but dynasty fantasy football never takes time off. As we gear up for the 2022 regular season, it is time to start testing the waters in your league for potential trade partners. As you look to improve your roster if you are looking at making a move at tight end, here are some targets that you should go after.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football trade targets: Tight ends

There are going to be two big names to start the list with Hockenson and Waller. They may not be available in your leagues, but for their standards, they are coming off a down year. Hock finished as the overall TE16 in standard scoring. He played in 12 games and caught 61 balls for 583 yards and four touchdowns. Hockenson has the talent to survive this down year and should still be considered a top tight end. Jared Goff may not be in town for long and it is likely that Hockenson will get an upgrade at quarterback soon.

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Waller finished as the overall TE18 in standard scoring. The biggest issue facing him and the Raiders offense has been that he has had to be the staple of their receiving corps. Now, Las Vegas has brought in Davante Adams by trade and signed him to a major five-year, $141.25 million extension. The Raiders now have Adams and Hunter Renfrow in tow that will take the pressure off of Waller. Sure, this will see Waller bringing in fewer targets, but he should still be as productive as we are used to him being.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

The Cole Kmet breakout hasn’t quite happened yet. He has played two years in the NFL and hasn’t panned out how we have hoped. Kmet at least improved in his second year and started building a relationship with quarterback Justin Fields. He finished with 60 receptions for 612 yards but didn’t secure a touchdown catch. The Bears didn’t bring in much help in the receiving game so it will come down to both Darnell Mooney and Kmet to help Fields take the next step in his second year.

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals acquired Ertz after his Week 6 game with the Philadelphia Eagles. They must have liked him a lot because they gave him a three-year deal worth $31.65 million. DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the season for the use of PEDs. Arizona did bring in wide receiver Marquise Brown, but Kyler Murray is going to need to lean on Ertz while Hopkins is away. That provides Ertz with early season value. In the long term, the team wouldn’t have signed him to a three-year contract if they didn’t think that he would factor into their offense. The market shouldn’t be hard to acquire Ertz and he could benefit your roster for the next three seasons.