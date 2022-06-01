How Stephen Curry can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals matchup is set with the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 will be Thursday, June 2 in the Bay Area with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The Warriors are in the Finals after a two-year playoff hiatus, while the Celtics have made one of the league’s most impressive in-season turnarounds to reach this point.

We’re going to break down the prominent players in this series on both teams and look at how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as he enters his sixth NBA Finals series.

Stephen Curry overview

Postseason stats: 25.9 ppg, 6.2 apg, 4.9 rpg, 44.9 FG%, 38.0 3P%, 82.2 FT%

Although he may have lost a step or two from his previous Finals runs, Curry remains one of the most impactful players on the floor. His efficiency is somewhat down, but even these numbers don’t fully encapsulate the effect Curry has. His presence opens up Golden State’s supporting cast offensively, and Curry can still get to his spots when he wants to. He’s the most important player on this team, even if his scoring impact is less pronounced than in previous seasons.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +110

Scoring leader: +155

Rebounding leader: +8000

Assists leader: +300

3PM leader: -120

How Stephen Curry can win Finals MVP

For Curry to win Finals MVP, he simply has to keep doing what he’s been doing this postseason. The point guard will need some better shooting performances to stand out in what is expected to be a long series, but there’s a reason he’s the frontrunner to win the award. Ultimately, the Warriors want to win a title and Curry will sacrifice personal accolades for the team goal if someone else has the hot hand. Even with this mentality, Curry’s numbers will be enough to put him in consideration for the honor.