How Klay Thompson can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals will see the Boston Celtics facing the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is set for Thursday, June 2 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The Warriors will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years while the Celtics will make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

We’re breaking down the notable names on both teams and assessing how each player can impact this Finals matchup. Here are Klay Thompson’s postseason performance stats as he enters his sixth NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson overview

Postseason stats: 19.8 ppg, 2.4 apg, 4.3 rpg, 45.7 FG%, 39.9 3P%, 80.0 FT%

After two years away from the game of basketball with significant injuries, it has been a gradual return for Thompson. He is still dangerous when given a wide-open three and his size and length make him worthwhile to guard the opponent’s top scorers. But through these playoffs, it has taken time for Thompson to get back into form. He is most lethal coming off a screen or taking one to two dribbles and then spotting up. Despite his struggles to date, Thompson may have finally gotten back in rhythm following a 32-point performance in the Warriors’ Game 5 clinching win.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +1500

Scoring leader: +4000

Rebounding leader: N/A

Assists leader: N/A

3PM leader: +425

How Klay Thompson can win Finals MVP

For Thompson to win Finals MVP he will have to replicate his performance against the Mavericks consistently. Simply put, it must be a “Game 6 Klay” performance every game of the Finals. That means Thompson has to hit open shots when given to him and continue to attack the basket if the outside shot isn’t falling. If Thompson is in rhythm, it catapults the Warriors to a whole different level. It will be hard not to make the case for Thompson winning Finals MVP if he produces at this level.