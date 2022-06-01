How Draymond Green can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals are set with the Boston Celtics facing the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 from Chase Center in San Francisco. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The Celtics completed a noteworthy turnaround season to make their first Finals appearance since 2010. On the other side, the Warriors and their core trio return for a sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

We are spotlighting the notable players on both teams and assessing each player's impact ahead of this Finals matchup. Here’s a look at Draymond Green as he returns to the Finals for a sixth appearance.

Draymond Green overview

Postseason stats: 8.7 ppg, 6.3 apg, 6.9 rpg, 53.9 FG%, 26.1 3P%, 65.7 FT%

Green may not fill up the stat sheet with double-digit figures on a regular basis, but his impact is felt when watching the Warriors. Green plays the role of a point forward, bringing up the ball from time to time and setting up the offense. As Golden State employs screens for its shooters, Green looks to make the right pass to the open man. On the defensive end he plays like a free safety, calling out schemes and coming to help when it’s the right call. When faced one-on-one, Green is more than a capable defender of guarding positions one through five.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +1800

Scoring leader: N/A

Rebounding leader: +900

Assists leader: +105

3PM leader: N/A

How Draymond Green can win Finals MVP

For Green to win Finals MVP, he will have to be stellar as usual on the defensive end while displaying more aggression on offense. Green may not hit the outside shot with efficiency but he is more than capable of driving to the basket. He will need to keep a few of those dribble hand-offs for himself and attack the rim more consistently. The media votes on this award and can potentially sway this towards Green by saying his “impact” on the game makes him Finals MVP.