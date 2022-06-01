How Andrew Wiggins can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals will see the Boston Celtics face the Golden State Warriors, with Game 1 scheduled for Thursday, June 2. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. After a noteworthy regular-season turnaround followed by an impressive postseason run, the Celtics will appear in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. In the West, Golden State will make its sixth Finals appearance in eight years following a two-year absence from playing in June.

We are breaking down the notable players on both sides and assessing how each can impact this Finals series. Here’s a look at Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins as he prepares for his first career NBA Finals.

Andrew Wiggins overview

Postseason stats: 15.8 ppg, 1.7 apg, 7.0 rpg, 48.0 FG%, 35.3 3P%, 63.5 FT%

The former No. 1 overall pick may have found his perfect match in Golden State, where he is tasked with adding aggressiveness on defense and on the boards. Wiggins has the skillset to be a primary scorer, but when this Warriors team is healthy he can simply assume the role of the third or fourth option. Wiggins is capable of hitting the open three when given the chance and his athleticism allows him drive to the rim for the hard-earned basket when the opportunity presents itself.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +2500

Scoring leader: +10000

Rebounding leader: +8000

Assists leader: N/A

3PM leader: +6000

How Andrew Wiggins can win Finals MVP

Should Wiggins look to secure the Finals MVP, he will need to take that two-way skillset to another level against Boston. Wiggins will have a case to be made defensively as he will likely draw the primary matchup against Jayson Tatum. If Wiggins can make Tatum work for every basket while staying aggressive on the offensive end by hitting his open shots, he can generate some noise for his cause. A poster dunk or two like the one he had on Luka Doncic won’t hurt either.