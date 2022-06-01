How Jordan Poole can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will meet in the 2022 NBA Finals with Game 1 set for Thursday, June 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET from Chase Center in San Francisco. It will be a contrast of experience as the Celtics' young core will appear in its first NBA Finals while Golden State’s trio will make its sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

We are breaking down the notable names on both sides and taking a look at each player’s impact on the series. Here’s a look at Warriors guard Jordan Poole as he prepares to make his first NBA Finals appearance.

Jordan Poole overview

Postseason stats: 18.4 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.2 rpg, 53.1 FG%, 39.3 3P%, 91.7 FT%

Poole may have officially cemented himself as the third “Splash Brother” alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Poole has proven to be lethal from beyond the arc, but what sets him apart from his fellow guards is his quickness off the dribble. When facing a one-on-one situation, there is a high likelihood Poole can turn the corner towards the rim where he’s shown growth as a finisher. When he draws contact he’s proven to be reliable from the stripe as well, shooting 92.5 percent from the free-throw line in the regular season.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +3000

Scoring leader: +10000

Rebounding leader: N/A

Assists leader: +6500

3PM leader: +2000

How Jordan Poole can win Finals MVP

Poole already has a track record of scoring 30+ in a playoff game, having done so in his first career postseason appearance against the Nuggets. If Poole wants to win Finals MVP, he will have to channel that early playoff performance again. The opportunities may be limited now that he comes off the bench but there’s a chance Poole can take advantage should Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson find themselves attracting extra attention from Boston’s defense.