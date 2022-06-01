Key transfers and new players in Big Ten Conference for the 2022 season

The Big Ten was active in the transfer portal just like every power conference, but there was not a ton of notable offensive skill position players being brought in across the league. Still teams identified the holes that exist on their roster and did their best to resolve the biggest issues surrounding the program through the transfer portal. Below is a look at a few of the key additions this offseason.

Ohio State shook up their defensive coaching staff and brought in DC Jim Knowles from the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and he brought one of the team’s top defensive players with him to Columbus. The Buckeyes will be plenty motivated to get back at the top of the Big Ten and contend for a title this season, and defense will play a major role in their pursuits.

Nebraska was one of the top teams in the transfer portal this offseason as Scott Frost heads into a do-or-die season, and one of their best additions was former TCU Horned Frogs player Ochaun Mathis. He was named All-Big 12 second team in each of the last two seasons and led the conference with 9 sacks in 2020.

Victor Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan Wolverines (Virginia transfer)

Michigan made one of the top transfer portal additions by bringing in former Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Victor Oluwatimi. He brings a ton of experience to a Wolverines offensive line that was very good in 2022. Oluwatimi nearly won the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s top center, and he started 32 consecutive games for Virginia.

Key Big Ten Transfers projected to start Week 1

Connor Bazelak, QB, Indiana (Missouri)

Jay Shaw, CB, Wisconsin (UCLA)

Taj Harris, WR, Rutgers (Syracuse)

Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland (Florida)

Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska (Arizona State)

Shaun Shivers, RB, Indiana (Auburn)

Jarek Broussard, RB, Michigan State (Colorado)

Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State (Western Kentucky)

Chuck Filiaga, OL, Minnesota (Michigan)

J.D. DiRenzo, OL, Rutgers (Sacred Heart)