How Kevon Looney can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals are set with the Boston Celtics facing the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 with tipoff at 9:00 p.m ET from Chase Center. The Celtics punched their ticket to the Finals following a superb regular season turnaround. The Warriors will make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years, following a two-year playoff hiatus.

We are taking a look at notable names from both teams and assessing each player’s impact on this Finals series. Here’s a look at Warriors big man Kevon Looney as he makes his return to the NBA Finals.

Kevon Looney overview

Postseason stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.0 apg, 7.7 rpg, 66.7 FG%, 56.3 FT%

At six-foot-nine Looney is a bit undersized for a big man, but his performance this postseason has turned heads. Looney has historically been a good defender on the perimeter versus wing players, and now through these playoffs he has proven to be a relentless rebounder. Golden State’s system of ball movement thrives when the defense is not set. Looney has proven to be persistent on the offensive glass, opening-up second chance baskets for his teammates to take advantage of.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +10000

Scoring leader: N/A

Rebounding leader: +135

Assists leader: N/A

3PM leader: N/A

How Kevon Looney can win Finals MVP

Looney had a postseason career-high 21 points in the Warriors’ Game 2 win over the Mavericks, so he’s displayed the ability to score at the rim. Looney has an excellent shot at finishing as the leading rebounder in this series, but if he were to win the Finals MVP trophy it would require a bit offense from the big man. Looney would get some buzz should he capitalize on putback opportunities at the rim as well as taking advantage of open looks if others are doubled.