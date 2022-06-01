How Jaylen Brown can win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Finals are set with the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 of the series is Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET in San Francisco. The Warriors are returning to the Finals for the first time since 2019, while the Celtics are making their first trip to the Finals since 2010.

We’re going to spotlight some prominent players in the series on both teams and look at how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Celtics wing Jaylen Brown as he enters the Finals.

Jaylen Brown overview

Postseason stats: 22.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.58 apg, 48.5 FG%, 38.5 3P%, 75.0 FT%

There were questions entering the postseason about whether or not Brown and Jayson Tatum could play alongside each other. It seems as if those conversations have been put to rest for now. Brown has seemed to accept his role as the No. 2 option behind Tatum, but he is still a formidable offensive threat. There have been a few times during the postseason where Brown has has to pickup the slack and carry the team. His field goal and three-point percentages are both up from the regular season.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +1100

Scoring leader: +850

Rebounding leader: +2000

Assists leader: +3500

3PM leader: +700

How Jaylen Brown can win Finals MVP

If Brown wants to win, he’ll have to outplay Tatum during the course of the series. He will also need a strong showing defensively against Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins, depending on the matchup that he draws. Brown is capable of having big performances, but sometimes he does go missing for long stretches. If he does have those stretches, it could hurt his chances of winning the award.